Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Linda Santos v. Moran Foods LLC d/b/a Save-A-Lot Ltd.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $35,215.61
Filed: 2/22/23
LM Insurance Corp. v. Golden Nails Construction Corp.
Allegation: Money owed for insurance premiums: $258,857.14
Filed: 2/23/23
Douglas DeLeo v. Stafford Pools LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, negligent property damage: $75,000
Filed: 2/24/23
Waterman Excavating Inc. v. Wingwell LLC and Thorndike LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract: $937,048.77
Filed: 3/1/23
Maya McIntyre v. Brockway Transport Inc., DRT Transportation LLC, and John Doe
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $75,000
Filed: 3/1/23
Ronald Michonski and Nancy Michonski v. Northeastern Exteriors LLC d/b/a Rhino Shield of New England
Allegation: Breach of contract to paint house: $250,000
Filed: 3/3/23
Ralph Peppers v. Plastipak Packaging Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $3,107
Filed: 3/6/23
Wanda Rivera v. Family Dollar Stores of Massachusetts Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $157,513.20
Filed: 3/6/23
Paul Ross v. Blake Thermal Sales & Service Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract: $100,000+
Filed: 3/8/23