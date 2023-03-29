Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Linda Santos v. Moran Foods LLC d/b/a Save-A-Lot Ltd.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $35,215.61

Filed: 2/22/23

LM Insurance Corp. v. Golden Nails Construction Corp.

Allegation: Money owed for insurance premiums: $258,857.14

Filed: 2/23/23

Douglas DeLeo v. Stafford Pools LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, negligent property damage: $75,000

Filed: 2/24/23

Waterman Excavating Inc. v. Wingwell LLC and Thorndike LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $937,048.77

Filed: 3/1/23

Maya McIntyre v. Brockway Transport Inc., DRT Transportation LLC, and John Doe

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $75,000

Filed: 3/1/23

Ronald Michonski and Nancy Michonski v. Northeastern Exteriors LLC d/b/a Rhino Shield of New England

Allegation: Breach of contract to paint house: $250,000

Filed: 3/3/23

Ralph Peppers v. Plastipak Packaging Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $3,107

Filed: 3/6/23

Wanda Rivera v. Family Dollar Stores of Massachusetts Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $157,513.20

Filed: 3/6/23

Paul Ross v. Blake Thermal Sales & Service Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $100,000+

Filed: 3/8/23