Monson Bank in East Longmeadow to Host Free Community Shred Day on June 26

EAST LONGMEADOW — Monson Savings Bank’s East Longmeadow Branch announced it will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. As in past years, the bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank welcomes the public to dispose of their private documents safely and securely.

Storing documents that contain personal information in the home can pose a major security risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information. This Community Shred Day is an ideal chance to properly discard unwanted documents, such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“The East Longmeadow branch has been open for almost a year now; we have really enjoyed being a part of the town’s community,” said Aimee Kohn, branch manager. “We are very excited to host our branch’s first Community Shred Day. We prioritize protecting the personal information of our customers and community members. Every day, our employees, in every department of the bank, do everything they can to keep the information of our customers and noncustomers safe. Our Shred Day gives the community the opportunity to safely gather together at a fun event, while providing them with a convenient and secure way to destroy their documents.”

Pre-packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available at the event, while supplies last.