Monson Savings Bank Announces $28,000 in Scholarships

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced it awarded $28,000 in scholarships to 14 graduating seniors of local high schools.

On June 23, the bank held a scholarship ceremony at its corporate office in Monson. This event provided refreshments, opportunities for bank staff to meet the students and their parents, presentation of the scholarship checks, and a gift for each scholarship recipient to take with them on their educational journey.

Monson Savings Bank awarded $2,000 scholarships to the following recipients:

Joseph Angelica, Cameron Boucher, Abigale Bridges, Camille Lobik, and Zackery Wysk (Monson High School); Shaun Buteau, Carlie Simpkiss, and Peter Wurszt (Minnechaug Regional High School); Lillie Hellyer, Ariana Nevins, and Olivia Watson (East Longmeadow High School); and Myles Francis McGrail, Lexie Orszulak, and Olivia Vadnais (Ware High School).

“All of us at Monson Savings Bank are incredibly proud of these students for the fortitude they have shown over these unique past years,” said Dan Moriarty, the bank’s president and CEO. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these brilliant students with financial support so they can pursue their education. This is the beginning of an amazing ride for these graduates, and we hope they will stay in touch, sharing updates on their educational journey. We know they will accomplish remarkable things.”