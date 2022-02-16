Monson Savings Bank Announces Scholarships for Local High-school Seniors

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank provides $28,000 in scholarships to local graduating high-school seniors annually. The bank’s 2022 scholarships are now available to graduating seniors in the Monson, Ware, Hampden-Wilbraham, and East Longmeadow school districts. The purpose of the Monson Savings Bank scholarship is to promote the attainment of higher education for graduating seniors who reside within the communities the bank serves.

“Monson Savings Bank is always proud to be an integral part of its greater community,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “Providing local high-school graduates with scholarships to help them with the cost of continuing their education is just one of the ways we demonstrate this. We are happy to help these hard-working young people continue their education and find success in this next chapter of their lives.”

To qualify, graduating seniors must be planning to attend an accredited college, technical school, or certification program.

Scholarship awards will be based on the applicant’s financial need, academic performance, and extracurricular activities. A candidate for this scholarship should have also demonstrated a commitment to their community. In addition to an application, applicants should include an essay outlining the service that they have generously given to their community and the impact achieved through this contribution.

If students are interested in applying for the Monson Savings Bank scholarship, they should contact their high-school guidance department for an application. The deadline for application acceptance is April 5.