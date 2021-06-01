Monson Savings Bank Donates $1,500 to Shriners’ Putting for a Purpose Mini Golf Tournament

MONSON — As part of its efforts to support the health, happiness, and overall well-being of local children, Monson Savings Bank has embraced Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield as a continued community partner, with MSB making its second donation to the children’s hospital this year.

Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty met with Stacey Perlmutter, director of Development for the hospital, and special guest Fezzy Bear, the Springfield Shriners’ adored ambassador, to present the bank’s $1,500 donation to the Shriners’ Putting for a Purpose Mini Golf Tournament.

While visiting MSB’s East Longmeadow branch, Fezzy Bear did what he does best, spreading joy and cheerfulness to those around him. He made his introductions and took photos with staff and customers visiting the location. He even happily waved to passing traffic in front of the branch on North Main Street.

“To say that Monson Savings Bank is proud to support Springfield Shriners Hospital would be an understatement,” Moriarty said. “Shriners provides sick and suffering children the medical attention they need and parents and guardians a nearby hospital to trust in. We are honored to support Springfield Shriners Hospital; the work they do is incredible.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield is a pediatric hospital that specializes in treating orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal-cord injuries, urology, cleft lip, and cleft palate. The children’s hospital offers both inpatient and outpatient levels of care, with services including rehabilitation, fracture care, and sports health and medicine.

Shriners provides treatment to children regardless of families’ financial capabilities and relies on donations from events, like its fund-raising Putting for a Purpose Mini Golf Tournament, to provide expert care to children. This year’s event is set to take place Sept. 9-11 at Stony Falls Miniature Golf at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley. More information about the fundraiser and an opportunity to contribute to the hospital can be found by clicking here.