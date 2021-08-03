Monson Savings Bank Elects Five New Corporators

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the election of five new corporators. At the bank’s 2021 annual meeting last month, it was announced that Stefan Davis, Brendan Greeley, Erica Nunley, Rebecca Smith, and James White had been elected by existing corporators.

“We are very happy to welcome our new corporators to our team. They are successful and well-regarded professionals in the local communities we serve. Their experience and expertise will certainly add value to the bank,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “Our corporators value the local communities because they are a part of them, just like Monson Savings Bank is. Our values align. We are confident in the guidance and insight that they will offer us. They will undoubtedly help Monson Savings Bank to better serve our communities.”

Davis is president and CEO of I Found a Light Against All Odds, a Springfield-based nonprofit that works with at-risk youth to address social, emotional, and economic issues they may be facing. He is also an educator in the Springfield public school system.

Greeley is president of R.J. Greeley Co. Inc., a real-estate firm located in Springfield that specializes in commercial and industrial real estate. He is also the vice president of the board of directors for the East Longmeadow Educational Endowment Fund.

Nunley is a Realtor leading the Nunley Group at Keller Williams Realty. She is also a member of the Greater Hartford Board of Realtors, the National Assoc. of Realtors, the Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors, and the Massachusetts Landlord Assoc.

Smith is a Realtor on the Neilsen Team at Keller Williams Realty. In 2012, she was named a KW Cultural Icon for her dedication to giving, knowledge, kindness, and service to others. She is a member of the Board of Realtors, co-founder of Massachusetts Ride for the Ribbon, and a licensed horseback-riding instructor.

White is the President of Go Graphix, an East Longmeadow business that specializes in architectural graphics, signs and films, vehicle wraps, and more. He sits on various committees and boards, contributing to the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, East Longmeadow Bike Path, Springfield Performing Arts Development Corp., and LPVEC CareerTech & Putnam Vocational School advisory committees.