Monson Savings Bank Promotes Heather Arbour to BSA Officer, Compliance Manager

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank (MSB) recently announced the promotion of Heather Arbour to the role of BSA officer and compliance manager.

“Heather is an amazing employee who has time and time again proven her commitment to the bank and ensuring we always remain in compliance with regulations,” Monson Savings Bank President Dan Moriarty said. “She is an asset to our team, and we can’t wait to see her growth continue with Monson Savings Bank.”

In her new role, Arbour is responsible for overseeing MSB’s Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering programs and ensuring compliance with banking regulations. Additionally, she manages the Retail Operations department.

Arbour has been with Monson Savings Bank for 13 years, previously serving in the role of compliance and BSA manager. She is currently enrolled in the New England School of Financial Studies and will be graduating in the spring from Springfield Technical Community College with a business administration degree.

A volunteer and co-treasurer for the Monson and Palmer Salvation Army and a dedicated parent volunteer for the Monson Parent Teacher Student Assoc., Arbour also serves on the Monson Savings Bank pandemic reopening preparedness committee.

“As I began my journey with Monson Saving Bank, I found that the bank had such a warm and inviting culture, not only within the community but with its employees as well,” she said. “I am so happy to continue to grow with Monson Savings Bank and work with the entire team here.”