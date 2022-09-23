Monson Savings Bank Promotes Sara Rodrigues

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Sara Rodrigues to assistant vice president, Commercial Loan Operations officer.

“Sara is a strong member of the Monson Savings team. Her work with the Commercial Lending team and customers is stellar,” bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty said. “Time and time again, Sara displays her dedication to ensuring our customers have a smooth lending experience. We are grateful for her work and look forward to her continued career growth.”

In her new role, Rodrigues is responsible for managing the Commercial Loan administrative team and Commercial Loan Servicing team at Monson Savings Bank, as well as planning, organizing, and directing all Commercial Loan operations.

She has been with Monson Savings for 10 years, previously serving in the role of Commercial Loan Operations officer. She has 22 years of experience in the banking industry, 21 within the commercial-lending sector. Prior to working with Monson Savings, she worked with TD Bank, N.A. as a Commercial Loan document supervisor.

Rodrigues believes in giving back to the communities she works and resides in. Prior to the pandemic, she participated in Link to Libraries’ Monson Schools Read a Loud program. As a Link to Libraries volunteer, she read to students and helped the organization serve its mission to distribute new books to the school and home libraries of children in need. She is looking forward to the Read a Loud program starting back up again. In addition to her volunteer work, she serves on the Monson Savings Bank community reinvestment committee.

“I am proud to work for a bank that has a strong commitment to not only their customers, but also to the local communities that their customers live in,” Rodrigues said. “Monson Savings Bank also takes great care of their team members and encourages our growth. I look forward to continuing to develop my skills with Monson Savings Bank and help our commercial-loan customers along their financing journey.”