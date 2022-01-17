Monson Savings Bank Announces $15,000 in Donations Through Community Giving Initiative

MONSON — The people have voted, and the results are in for the Monson Savings Bank (MSB) 2022 Community Giving Initiative. After MSB asked its community members to cast their vote for their favorite nonprofit, they did just that with great enthusiasm, submitting over 3,500 votes.

In total, 373 organizations were nominated. Now that the votes have been tallied, Monson Savings Bank is donating a total of $15,000 to the top 10 vote recipients to stay true to their longstanding mission of supporting of local communities.

“Each and every origination is a well-deserving nonprofit, and it is clear why they were chosen by our community members,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Each nonprofit provides tremendously valuable resources to our communities and their residents.”

The 2022 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative recipients include Academy Hill School Scholarship, Behavioral Health Network, I Found Light Against All Odds, Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, and Women’s Empowerment Scholarship, all based in Springfield; Rick’s Place and Wilbraham United Players, both based in Wilbraham; Link to Libraries Inc. of Hampden; and Monson Free Library in Monson.

This was the 12th year of the Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, and public participation has grown throughout the years.

“All of us at Monson Savings Bank are so happy to have such a passionate involvement from the public year after year through our Community Giving Initiative. We love working directly with the community and giving members a voice to ensure that the nonprofits that make a positive impact in our communities are recognized and supported,” said Michael Rouette, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “As a local, community bank, we are committed to doing whatever it takes to support our customers, businesses, and communities. We understand that these charitable organizations have the power to truly make a difference for our neighbors. Thank you for casting your votes.”