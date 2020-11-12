Wellness, Fitness, and Women’s Leadership Highlighted at STCC Events

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host a wellness and fitness retreat and an event featuring women leaders on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 18 and 19, at 12:15 p.m. The free virtual online Zoom events are open to the community as well as STCC students, faculty, and staff.

Lidya Rivera-Early, director of Community Engagement at STCC, said the wellness and fitness retreat on Nov. 18 will be an opportunity to learn tips for improving mental and physical health.

“It can be difficult to keep your spirits up during the ‘new normal’ we are living through, when many people are working from home and not seeing friends,” she said. “Anxiety levels tend to increase. We want to help people find ways to feel better physically and mentally. The retreat will offer an opportunity to engage in mind and body workouts and engage in a conversation about self-care.”

Rivera-Early invited Latoya Bosworth, a life coach and writer, and Karla Medina, a master trainer, fitness entrepreneur, and business owner, to speak and present at the retreat.

The next day, on Nov. 19, STCC will host the second part in the “We the Women” series, which highlights women leaders in the community.

“The three women participating all have a connection to STCC,” Rivera-Early said. “They all work at STCC in different capacities and come from different backgrounds, but they bring the same passion for creating opportunities for our students.”

The event will feature a talk by Kiyota Garcia, interim assistant dean of Student Initiatives at STCC, and Darcey Kemp, assistant vice president of Student Affairs at STCC. The third speaker, Lakisha Coppedge, works as student liaison in the Early Childhood Education Department at STCC.

To register for the wellness and fitness retreat, visit stcc.io/wellness. To register for the “We the Women” event, visit stcc.io/wethewomen2020.