Monte Horst Named VP of Sales & Marketing at OMG Roofing Products

AGAWAM — As part of its ongoing efforts to drive growth and value, OMG Roofing Products named Monte Horst vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Horst is responsible for developing and executing the division’s overall sales and marketing strategies to support the three business units: Fasteners, Adhesives & Solar, and Metal Accessories. In this role, he will work closely with the company’s Marketing Communications and Customer Service departments. He reports to Peter Coyne, senior vice president and general manager of OMG Roofing Products.

“I am very pleased to welcome Monte as the new leader of our commercial organization,” Coyne said. “Monte’s strong track record at Black & Decker, US Fence, and Danaher Corporation brings significant expertise and experience to OMG Roofing Products. Monte is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing teams that generate profitable revenue growth, drive brand awareness, and create long-term customer value.”

Horst holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas-Arlington and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska.