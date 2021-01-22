RT Consulting, LLC Acquires Sage Benefit Advisers, LLC

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — RT Consulting, LLC, has acquired Sage Benefit Advisers, headquartered in Peterborough, N.H. Formed in 2006, RT Consulting is a national employee-benefits administration firm focused on employee-benefits compliance, healthcare advocacy, data transparency, communication, education, and partnerships with clients and brokers.

Since inception, RT has grown to become a robust HR-management tool helping to ease the burden of all the critical activities within human resources, such as enrollment, communication, navigation, and administration. RT Consulting has worked with companies of all sizes and industries, including technology, automotive, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy, and has also done extensive work with associations.

The acquisition of Sage Benefit Advisers positions RT to expand its comprehensive advisory and administrative services. “With [Sage Benefit Advisers Partner] Vinnie Daboul now part of the RT Consulting team, we will accelerate our growth in the broker channel across the country,” sad Philip Healy, RT Consulting founder. “With client expectations increasing, our broker partners are coming to us now more than ever to collaborate on benefits design and to support benefits-administration solutions and strategies that support new business and retention efforts. We are confident that RT Consulting’s fully customizable technology suite and team of experts helps brokers offer more to their clients of all sizes while increasing efficiency and reducing associated management costs.”