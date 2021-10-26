MOSSO Moves to Produce Additional Concerts Following Success of Recent Event

SPRINGFIELD — Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) will continue to produce professional classical-music concerts for the audiences of Western Mass., following the success of their Oct. 15 concert with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield Symphony Hall.

“Coming Home: A Symphonic Reunion” filled the COVID-adjusted capacity of Symphony Hall with 1,300 audience members and reached thousands of additional people nationwide through a livestream, made possible with the support of the city of Springfield, the Music Performance Trust Fund, the American Federation of Musicians, the office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Amanda Spear-Purchase and the staff of Symphony Hall, benefactor Lyman Wood, and lovers of classical music from throughout the Pioneer Valley, Connecticut, and beyond. Their financial and in-kind support allowed all audience members to attend or livestream the performance for free. The audience also included scores of students and families invited from the Community Music School of Springfield.

“I have to say something about our incredible patrons who filled Symphony Hall,” Rhodes said. “While incredible enthusiasm from the audience was a constant feature of every performance I’ve had the pleasure to conduct in Springfield in 20 years, the unbridled passion and love shown to the musicians and the music were completely unprecedented.

“This concert was entirely produced by MOSSO,” he added. “In order to accomplish this amazing feat, the musicians had to learn an incredible number of new tasks and skills in concert production. They collaborated with numerous city departments and businesses; managed finances; solicited grants, sponsorships, and donations; marketed and promoted the concert … all within six weeks time.”

Rhodes emphasized that the reason they did this “was not to save their own jobs in Springfield, but rather, because of the love and passion they feel for classical music and our audiences. This is — in addition to the most committed belief in the mission, value, and power of live music, and the importance of being a positive force in a community standing for excellence and joy — what our musicians demonstrate every time they walk on stage.”

According to longtime Assistant Concertmistress Marsha Harbison, donations to MOSSO continue to arrive. “As of October 25, MOSSO has received over $40,000 in contributions from over 120 individual donors in the area. This money will be used to produce additional MOSSO events, ensuring that professional classical and symphonic music continues to be a part of Springfield’s cultural identity.” Harbison added that MOSSO recently received its nonprofit 501(c)(3) determination from the IRS.

Martin Kluger, principal timpanist, added that “MOSSO does not wish to be a rival or competitor to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra,” and said the musicians are hopeful that the SSO will schedule concerts for a 2021-22 season while working toward an agreement with the musicians and Rhodes.