Nationwide Unemployment Scam Targets Massachusetts Claimants

BOSTON — Criminal enterprises in possession of stolen personal information from earlier commercial data breaches have been attempting to file large amounts of illegitimate unemployment claims through the Massachusetts unemployment system. This is part of a national unemployment fraud scheme.

In order to ensure the integrity of the unemployment system, the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) continues to implement additional identity verification measures that may temporarily delay the payment timeframe for some unemployment claims in Massachusetts. The DUA has partnered with the Massachusetts State Police, the Department of Corrections, and the National Guard on this identity-verification effort

“Protecting the integrity of the unemployment system and ensuring benefits are only going to valid claimants is the top priority of the Department of Unemployment Assistance,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “It is unfortunate that, because of this criminal activity, people who really need our support may face delays in receiving the benefits they need. We will continue to work with our state and federal law-enforcement agencies, as well as our dedicated constituent service personnel, to ensure that those with valid unemployment claims receive financial assistance during these difficult times.”

Individuals who believe a false unemployment claim has been filed in their name are urged to utilize the Department of Unemployment Assistance fraud contact form at mass.gov/unemployment-fraud or call DUA customer service at (877) 626-6800.