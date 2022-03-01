Neal Announces That Massachusetts Gained 11,600 Manufacturing Jobs in 2021

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, announced Massachusetts added 11,600 manufacturing jobs last year, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Through his work successfully advocating for the passage of the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Neal said he is committed to helping local manufacturers create and restore jobs. The House also recently passed the America COMPETES Act, which includes important provisions from the Ways and Means Committee that will help Massachusetts create even more jobs, strengthen its supply chains, and encourage the manufacturing of more critical domestic products in the U.S.

“The manufacturing jobs report from last week shows that our economic plan is working, and we are getting Massachusetts residents back to work,” Neal said. “As we continue to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law and encourage Senate passage of the America COMPETES Act, we will be able to create millions more good-paying jobs. Investment in our infrastructure and manufacturing is an important component to our overall success.”

Under President Biden, the U.S. has created 375,000 manufacturing jobs and a total of 6.6 million jobs nationwide.