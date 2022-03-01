American International College to Offer Virtual Graduate Information Sessions in March

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Admissions office will offer virtual information sessions for prospective graduate-degree program applicants during March.

Information sessions provide an opportunity for attendees to speak with admissions counselors and faculty virtually to learn more about the admissions process, available programs, financial aid, and more.

In addition to general information sessions, there are several specialized sessions for advanced-degree programs in the School of Health Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Business, Arts and Sciences. Interested participants are invited to visit go.aic.edu/portal/grevents for a complete list of the information sessions and to register.

To learn more about graduate-degree programs available at American International College, visit www.aic.edu or call (413) 205-3700.