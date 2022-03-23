New England Business Associates to Host Community Job Fair

SPRINGFIELD — New England Business Associates (NEBA) will host a community job fair in partnership with the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership on Friday, March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 66 Industry Avenue, Suite 11, Springfield.

The Hampden County area is home to more than 150 manufacturing companies, many of which are looking for hardworking talent willing to turn this opportunity into a career. Boasting a need for nearly 2,000 employees in the local area, manufacturing frequently offers entry-level workers above minimum-wage pay for full-time, benefited positions. This Learn to Earn job fair is exclusively for those looking for careers in the manufacturing sector.

NEBA CEO Jeannine Pavlak, who is recognized nationally as a subject-matter expert in disability employment, sees this as an opportunity. “Manufacturing is currently not viewed as a typical pathway to gainful employment for people with disabilities, and there’s no reason it can’t become one. Learn to Earn will give identified candidates the initial training and skills needed to succeed in a manufacturing environment.”