Springfield YPS to Present Annual Great Golf Escape on April 25

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its annual Great Golf Escape tournament at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow on Monday, April 25.

YPS aims to engage the younger demographic in career development, networking, community involvement, recreational and social activities, and more. The cost for this event is $125 for YPS members, $500 for a YPS member foursome team captain, $135 for non-members, and $540 for a non-member foursome team captain.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. There will be prizes and a poker challenge throughout the event. The first-place team will also be able to select a charitable organization to receive a donation from YPS. Registration includes lunch, post-golf dinner, and giveaways. Members can register for the event by clicking here.

This event is open to the public. However, YPS members will receive a free mulligan, entry into the door-prize raffle, and more. They’ll be offering golfers on-course hospitality, including ice-cream samples from Batch Ice Cream, sponsored by LiftTruck Parts & Service, and craft beer samples from Leadfoot Brewing.

Major sponsors for this event include PeoplesBank (presenting sponsor), F45 Riverdale, Marcotte Ford, and the John Glover Insurance Agency.

“This tournament is a wonderful way for the young professional community to connect, while enjoying a great day of golf,” YPS President Heather Clark said. “Now in its 14th year, YPS looks forward to continuing the Great Escape tradition for years to come.

Foursomes and sponsorships are still available by visiting springfieldyps.com/golf or e-mailing [email protected].