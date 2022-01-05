New England Public Media Welcomes Matt Abramovitz as New President

SPRINGFIELD — Following a rigorous national search, the New England Public Media (NEPM) board of directors selected Matt Abramovitz as the new president of NEPM, starting Feb. 1.

Abramovitz joins NEPM from New York Public Radio, where he is currently serving as vice president of Programming for WQXR, one of the nation’s leading classical-music stations. During his tenure, he developed new digital content, diversified programming, and established innovative partnerships, including a collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera that produced the critically acclaimed podcast “Aria Code.”

“Matt impressed us with his outstanding leadership qualities and his passion for public-service media,” said Bob Feldman, chair of the search committee, and Susan Fentin, chair of the NEPM board of directors, in a statement. “He is committed to the mission and goals of public media and the role that it plays in creating and supporting a strong, vibrant local community. We could not be more excited to have him lead our next chapter as a vital public-media organization.”

Abramovitz is a graduate of Wesleyan University and received his master’s degree from Cornell University.