Thunderbirds Head Coach Drew Bannister to Fill In on St. Louis Blues’ Coaching Staff

ST. LOUIS — Due to St. Louis Blues Assistant Coach Mike Van Ryn being in COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Coach Steve Ott dealing with a back issue, Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach Drew Bannister will join the NHL team to assist the coaching staff for Wednesday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

Bannister is in his fourth season as head coach with the Thunderbirds, the Blues’ AHL affiliate. Over his AHL head-coaching career, with the San Antonio Rampage and Thunderbirds, he has posted a record of 72-71-22. He has led the Thunderbirds to a 17-8-2-1 record thus far in 2021-22, and his team currently sits atop the AHL’s Atlantic Division standings with 37 points.