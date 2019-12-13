New STEM Center at STCC Offers Range of Support Services for Students

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) has opened a STEM Center that features resources and services to assist students studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Students who visit the facility can use a computer lab and study lounge and take advantage of other services, including exam proctoring, career exploration, and class support. In addition, the center features collaborative spaces for group study, tutoring, supplemental instruction, and group meetings.

“We’re thrilled to open the STEM Center on campus, which we hope will inspire our students to excel in their classes as they prepare for exciting careers in STEM fields or to transfer to four-year institutions to continue their studies,” said Barbara Washburn, interim dean of the School of STEM.

Funded by a U.S. Department of Education HSI STEM grant, the STEM Center offers services and academic support for all students taking STEM classes. With an enrollment of more than 25% Hispanic students, STCC is designated a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), which makes the college eligible for federal grants to expand opportunities for students.

In a grand opening on Dec. 11, Washburn joined STCC President John Cook and other staff, faculty, and students for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and open house at the STEM Center, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Building 17, Room 425, on the STCC campus.