Polish National Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE — Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) has made a $10,000 donation to the Chicopee Police Department, to be used to purchase an aerial drone for public safety. Drones have become a critical tool for first responders, allowing for additional capabilities for search and rescue, surveillance, crash reconstruction, and other tasks.

“Without the support of a community partner like the Polish National Credit Union, this wouldn’t have been possible,” said Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb. “In today’s environment, there are many times that a drone can effectively accomplish missions for the Police Department in a manner that is safer and more cost-effective.”

Stephen Burkott, who chairs the PNCU board, noted that “this is a wonderful investment that will have long-term effects.”

Added James Kelly, president and CEO of Polish National Credit Union, “when the Chicopee Police Department expressed the need for an aerial drone, we jumped at the opportunity to assist. It’s our civic duty as a community leader to help our municipalities, especially when it comes to public safety. Largely, we owe our success to the wonderful people and businesses that make up our communities. It goes without saying that PNCU will always support the interests of Chicopee and our friends at the Police Department.”