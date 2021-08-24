Bacon Wilson Announces Eight Attorneys named to ‘Best Lawyers’

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that eight of the firm’s attorneys have been named to Best Lawyers in America® 2022: Attorney Kenneth Albano, the firm’s managing partner, was recognized in Best Lawyers for business organizations including LLCs and partnerships; Michael Katz for bankruptcy and reorganization; Stephen Krevalin for family law; Hyman Darling for elder law; Gary Breton for banking/finance law and business organizations; Gina Barry for elder law; Mark Tanner for real estate litigation; and Peter MacConnell for real estate law.

In addition to being named a Best Lawyer, MacConnell was also named as 2022 Lawyer of the Year for real estate law in Springfield, a designation presented to a single outstanding lawyer in each practice area for each region.

Founded in 1895, Bacon Wilson, P.C. is one of the largest Pioneer Valley firms, with 43 attorneys, and approximately 80 paralegals, administrative assistants, and support staff. The firm has five locations – Springfield, Amherst, Hadley, Northampton, and Westfield.

First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is regarded as one of the definitive guides to legal excellence. There is no opportunity to pay for a listing in Best Lawyers; rather, lists are based entirely on peer review, and as such, inclusion in Best Lawyers in America® is considered an honor.