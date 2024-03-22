Nonotuck Resource Associates Honored Among Top Workplaces

NORTHAMPTON — Nonotuck Resource Associates Inc. was recently named a recipient of a USA Today 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 regional markets.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee-engagement survey, issued by Energage.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized as a USA Today Top Workplace. At Nonotuck, our culture of civility and kindness is not just a philosophy, but a way of life,” Nonotuck President and CEO George Fleischner said. “We prioritize not only professional growth but also the delicate balance between work and home life. This award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our incredible team who embody these values every day.”

This news comes on the heels of Nonotuck being selected as a Boston Globe Top Workplace.