T-Mobile Hometown Grant to Fund LED Lighting Installation in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON — The city of Northampton is the recipient of a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant to install an artistic LED lighting system on the railway underpass in downtown Northampton. The new lighting system will enhance walkability and the physical connection of Main Street. The city of Northampton will hold a check presentation on Wednesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. at 6 Strong Ave.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to T-Mobile for awarding Northampton a Hometown Hero grant award,” Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said. “This invaluable contribution allows us to complete our popular bridge-lighting project on Lower Main Street, helping us connect two beloved sections of Northampton’s downtown. This is a true placemaking asset for everyone to enjoy. This project not only enhances the physical connection between Main Street and the area known as Paradise East, it also fosters a stronger sense of unity and community pride.”

T-Mobile Hometown Grants support community development initiatives across infrastructure, education, technology, environment, and more. Northampton is the first city in Massachusetts to receive such a grant. T-Mobile has awarded 275 projects across 46 states since the $25 million, five-year initiative launched in April 2021.