OMG Inc. Promotes Maggie MacElhiney, Geri McCarthy

AGAWAM — To further its commitment to a ‘people-first’ philosophy, OMG Inc. has restructured its Human Resources Department to focus on initiatives that provide employees with opportunities to improve themselves, feel appreciated, and continually progress in their careers.

OMG has promoted Maggie MacElhiney to the position of director of Talent for the organization. In her new position, she is responsible for managing human-resource activities including talent acquisition and onboarding, talent development, performance management, compensation, succession planning, and workforce planning.

MacElhiney has been with OMG since 2006, most recently as the senior Talent Development manager. She holds a master’s degree in adult education and human resource development from the University of Texas, Austin, and is a member of the Assoc. for Talent Development and the Society for Human Resource Management.

OMG has also promoted Geri McCarthy to the newly created position of director of Employee Engagement, where she is responsible for managing and implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives; employee wellness and engagement programs; and general HR responsibilities.

McCarthy has been with OMG since 2012 in a variety of roles, most recently as director of Operations, where she also headed the company’s DEI council and wellness committee. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from American International College and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

“Maggie and Geri have worked very hard with regard to expanding our workforce and developing our employees,” said Hubert McGovern, president and CEO. “In their new roles, they will continue to focus on building an exceptional OMG experience for all employees. They are both outstanding managers with great track records, and they will play important roles as OMG continues to grow and evolve.”