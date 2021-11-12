Top Banner

OMG Roofing Products Adds Jaren Makuch to Customer Service Staff

AGAWAM — OMG Roofing Products has expanded its customer service department with the addition of Jaren Makuch as a customer service representative.

In his new position, Jaren is responsible for assisting customers placing orders and in funneling product and technical questions to the organization. He is initially responsible for working on national key accounts as well as supporting the company’s Mid-West sales region. He reports to Karen Young, customer service manager.

Makuch brings more than 10 years of customer-service experience to OMG. He joined OMG Roofing from Baystate Health, where he was a customer service representative for six years. Earlier, he was a customer service representative at FM Facility Maintenance in Hartford, Conn. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University.

