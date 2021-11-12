Wistariahurst to Host ‘A Storied Landscape: Historic Trees of Holyoke’ on Nov. 17

HOLYOKE — On Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., Wistariahurst will host researcher Michaela Wright as she presents “A Storied Landscape: Historic Trees of Holyoke,” a virtual program. The program is free and open to all, but registration is required at www.wistariahurst.org.

Wright will explore the history of Holyoke through the city’s urban trees. From the old-growth forests of Mount Tom to the young saplings of Holyoke Heritage State park, the trees lining Holyoke streets tell a story of the city’s past and future. Kentucky coffee trees bear evidence of the indigenous presence in New England, while magnificent old maples stand in memorial to early German mill workers. Dawn redwood saplings connect the future of local parks to the prehistoric past.

Based on research conducted in Holyoke over the summer of 2021, Wright will explore the city’s most significant trees and the stories they tell about local history and landscape.

Wright is an interpretive writer and researcher based in New York. Her past experiences include work for the New York Botanical Garden and the Smithsonian Institution.