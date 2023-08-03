OMG’s Brittany Yvon Recognized as Rising Star in HBS Dealer Magazine

AGAWAM — Brittany Yvon, credit manager for OMG Inc., has been named as a Rising Star by HBS Dealer magazine in its annual Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply listing. She was selected from among a record-breaking number of nominations of up-and-coming and high-performing leaders who are making an impact in the hardware and building-supply industry.

Since 2020, HBS Dealer and industry partners have promoted the role of women in the hardware and building-supply industry. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges based on their contributions and attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty. Professionals receiving the Rising Star designation have been identified as women with the potential to make a significant, positive difference both within their company and within the industry for years to come.

“It is a great honor to be recognized among this group of outstanding industry leaders,” Yvon said. “Collectively, the women named as Rising Stars will potentially make some very significant differences in our industry, and I’m very proud and humbled to be part of the class of 2023.”

Yvon has been with OMG for seven years and was promoted to credit manager in 2021, where she is responsible for overseeing OMG’s Accounts Receivable department, including researching customer credit reports, creating credit scoring models to predict risk, monitoring customer balances, and preparing end-of-month reports and reconciliations. She is a member of the National Assoc. of Credit Management, a certified international credit professional through the Finance, Credit, and International Business Assoc., and a credit business associate through the National Assoc. of Credit Management.

Yvon and the other award recipients will be honored at HBS Dealer’s annual Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply convention on Nov. 15-16 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk Hotel.