OneHolyoke CDC to Host Career Fair for Students, Parents on April 25

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will host the “I Can Be Anyone I Want to Be” career fair for students and parents on Tuesday, April 25 at Marcella R. Kelly Elementary School, 216 West St., Holyoke. The student fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the parent fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event is designed for students to envision future careers for themselves, and also for parents who are looking for potential employment. Several Holyoke community organizations and businesses will be participating.

Industries and jobs that will be available to explore during the fair include outreach and admissions counselor, family and community engagement staff, community development specialist, outreach worker, speech-language pathologist, recruiter, home improvement and construction, Eureka! program director at Girls Inc. of the Valley, HCC adult education intake specialist, HR generalist; scout outreach; associate probation officer, talent-acquisition coordinator, police sergeant/school resource worker, police officer, and state trooper.

A free grab-and-go dinner will be provided for families at the end of the career fair. Email [email protected] with any questions.