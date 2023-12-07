OneHolyoke CDC to Host Eighth Annual Community Dinner on Dec. 9

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will host its eighth annual Holyoke Community Dinner Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kelly School, 216 West St. All Holyoke residents are invited to celebrate the season. The organization plans to serve 500 meals to community residents.

OneHolyoke has been hosting its free Community Dinner for the past seven years, bringing together hundreds of Holyoke residents. Residents also have the option to take meals to go. The evening will feature live performances and fun activities, including arts and crafts and a holiday tree contest with trees sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Sponsored trees are decorated by grades or teams at Kelly School, including staff and students in grades pre-K through 5, custodial staff, office staff, and more, totaling 15 trees. Those in attendance will be given a ticket to vote for their favorite tree, and the winning grade or team will get a pizza party.

A committee of Holyoke residents and staff from Holyoke Public Schools, Enlace de Familias, staff from the city of Holyoke, MassHire Holyoke, the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative, Nueva Esperanza, Blossom Flowers, Holyoke Medical Center, and City Sports Bar have worked with OneHolyoke to organize this event. The annual event is also supported by 42 community organizations and businesses.