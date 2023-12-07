BusinessWest to Celebrate 2023 Women of Impact Tonight

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest will honor its sixth annual Women of Impact tonight, Dec. 7, at Sheraton Springfield.

The sold-out event will celebrate nine members of the class of 2023, who were profiled in the Oct. 16 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. They are: Fredrika Ballard, president, Aero Design Aircraft Services and Fly Lugu Flight Training; Carla Cosenzi, president, TommyCar Auto Group; Arlyana Dalce-Bowie, CEO, Moms in Power; Sandra Doran, president, Bay Path University; Dr. Khama Ennis, founder, Faces of Medicine and Intentional Health, LLC; Dawn Forbes DiStefano, president and CEO, Square One; Amy Jamrog, CEO, the Jamrog Group; Michelle Theroux, CEO, Berkshire Hills Music Academy; and Lisa Zarcone, author, speaker, and child and mental-health advocate.

The event is sponsored by Country Bank and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors) and Comcast Business (partner sponsor).