Open House for Licensure Careers to Be Held at CT State Asnuntuck

ENFIELD, Conn. — Are you looking for a career in the healthcare or personal-services field? CT State Asnuntuck will hold an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those interested are welcome to drop in any time during the event.

The open house will showcase in-demand careers, various short-term certification programs, and CT State Asnuntuck’s expert instructors. Attendees can learn about various licensure career certificates and potential SNAP scholarships.

Fourteen different non-credit career programs are available at Asnuntuck, including professional medical billing and coding, pharmacy technician, patient care technician, emergency medical technician, electrocardiogram technician, dental assistant, central sterile processing technician, ophthalmic assistant, veterinary assistant, esthetician, cosmetologist/hairdresser, nail technician, personal trainer, and medical interpreter programs.

Registration to attend the open house is not required. For more information regarding programs, email [email protected] or call (860) 253-3028.