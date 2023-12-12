LiftTruck Makes Donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The team at LiftTruck Parts & Service Inc. recently visited the new Food Bank of Western Massachusetts distribution center with an electric pallet jack of food to help the Food Bank in its mission to provide assistance to an average of 96,000 individuals every month, a number that is expected to increase.

“Family is engrained in everything we do,” said Mario Sotolotto, LiftTruck co-vice president. “Myself, my sister, and my father could never imagine any family not having enough food, and we will continue to work hard to do our part, as well as to remind others how an investment of time, treasure, and talent is key to fighting food insecurity.”

For the past 35 years, LiftTruck Parts & Service, a West Springfield-based, family-owned business, has been providing cost-effective forklift sales, rentals, parts, and service experience to the Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Connecticut, and Rhode Island areas. The company has been supporting various nonprofit organizations throughout this anniversary year.