Outdoor Heated Dining Igloos Now Open at the Deck at Union Station

NORTHAMPTON — The Deck at Union Station has opened 10 outdoor heated dining igloos. These state-of-the-art facilities comfortably have a seating capacity of four to six people. All COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC are stringently followed by all restaurant staff on the premises, and all units are thoroughly sanitized prior to and following every dining reservation.

Since assuming the position of general manager in 2013, co-owner Jeremiah Micka and his team have transformed the Union Station banquet and dining complex in Northampton into a popular hospitality destination, featuring the Roosevelt Room, the Tunnel Bar, the Platform Sports Bar, Union Station Northampton Catering, and the Deck outdoor restaurant and bar.

Like many other seasonal outdoor dining venues, the Deck is typically open during the spring, summer, and fall months. But following a massive exterior expansion to the Deck early last year and record-breaking attendance throughout the 2020 season, Micka wanted to do something special for his patrons.

“We continually strive to offer our customers the best outdoor dining experience in New England, and they’ve proven their loyalty,” he said. “It was a lot of work last year, but even with these challenging times, we had the best season at the Deck in the venue’s history. So I wanted to give our patrons something back. We officially opened the igloos last weekend and were sold out for dining reservations. Due to this success, I plan on continuing this tradition for many years to come.”