Pamela Sandler AIA Architect Welcomes Norman Anton, Amy Pulver to Team

STOCKBRIDGE — Pamela Sandler AIA Architect recently welcomed Norman Anton, senior designer and project manager; and Amy Pulver, office manager, to its fast-growing team.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Norman and Amy with us,” said Pamela Sandler, founder and principal architect. “Our firm has been evolving for more than 30 years, and we nurture colleagues who come to us with vision and unique skills. Norman brings a hands-on approach to his work with clients. Amy is incredibly experienced, and her versatility and community connections are a huge asset, not only to our office but to our clients.”

Anton is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has lived and worked in Europe and Saudi Arabia. He attended Washington University School of Architecture in St. Louis and has worked extensively in the field with carpenters, electricians, and landscape designers. Prior to joining the Sandler AIA team, he was an architectural designer at Clark and Green. He has a wide range of experience, including historic preservation, corporate interiors, retail showrooms, and residential projects.

Pulver is at the helm of the firm’s mission to create spaces with joy for new and existing clients. Her duties include event planning, facilities management, project coordination, and budget planning, ensuring that the office runs smoothly so that the design team can continue to deliver unique projects to clients and grow its relationship with the community. She brings years of experience to the Stockbridge-based architecture firm. Prior to working with Sandler, she served for nearly a decade in multiple positions and departments within the town of Great Barrington, including Public Works, Planning, and most recently as executive secretary to the town manager and Select Board.