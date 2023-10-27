Polish National Credit Union Makes Donation to Chicopee Boys and Girls Club

CHICOPEE — On Oct. 25, Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) announced a donation of $25,000 to the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club. These funds will support the construction, in the spring of 2024, of the club’s Teen Center across from the club’s main building located at 664 Meadow St., Chicopee.

“Our focus has always been on building relationships, and most of our giving is targeted to help strengthen our local communities,” said Jim Kelly, CEO of Polish National Credit Union. “Through this donation, it will not only enrich the lives of today’s youth, but also lay a foundation for the future.”