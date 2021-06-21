Paragus I.T. Moves into Worcester Market with Acquisition of Comportz Technologies

HADLEY — Paragus I.T. announced the acquisition of Worcester-based IT firm Comportz Technologies. Like Paragus, Comportz specializes in outsourced IT services, cybersecurity, and other technology solutions for small to medium-sized businesses.

For more than a decade, Paragus has been one of the fastest-growing I.T. companies in the region. With a few exceptions, it has primarily been focused on Western Mass. and surrounding areas. This new acquisition is the first big step toward expanding its services into Worcester and Central Mass.

“We’re very excited about this acquisition,” Paragus CEO Delcie Bean said. “Entering the Worcester market is something we’ve been strategically planning. This is a perfect opportunity to do it with an excellent company with a great crew and a strong client base. We look forward to bringing everyone into the fold and getting involved with the Worcester business community — and going to see some WooSox games. It’s a great city.”

Comportz Technologies offices have been closed for most of the pandemic, and staff have been working remotely. This fall, Paragus will open a new Worcester office. All Comportz staff have been retained, as well as many of its clients.

“This acquisition will enhance our ability to service our customers with speed, efficiency, and support at the highest level,” Comportz Technologies owner Kevin Anderson said. “Paragus brings additional resources to the table that will benefit everyone. And our staff is excited to join the fun, dynamic company culture that Paragus is known for. I think they will make a big splash in the local market and take things to the next level.”

Paragus will share more details about the acquisition in the coming weeks and is planning a fun event to kick things off in Worcester.