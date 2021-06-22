CitySpace Receives $35,000 from Beveridge Family Foundation for Old Town Hall

EASTHAMPTON — The Beveridge Family Foundation awarded CitySpace $35,000 in support of the restoration of Old Town Hall into a center of the arts for the city of Easthampton and Western Mass.

In 2006, beginning with Old Town Hall’s first floor, CitySpace embarked on an effort to create affordable space for arts organizations and creative businesses under one roof in Easthampton’s Main Street Historic District. Now, CitySpace is raising funds to convert the unused, second-floor, 3500-square-foot hall into a flexible, accessible, 350-seat performing-arts and community space for performances, concerts, and community events. Renovations will include a new box office, elevator, entryway, theatrical lighting, and sound and projection systems.

To date, more than $4 million in grants and contributions have been received for the $6.9 million project. CitySpace plans to begin renovations in late 2022, and the organization seeks further support to complete the project.

“From the beginning of our campaign, the Beveridge Foundation has been incredibly generous and encouraging of CitySpace for the restoration of Old Town Hall,” said Burns Maxey, CitySpace board president. “We are deeply thankful and honored for the foundation’s growing support to create a vibrant destination for the performing arts for our Western Massachusetts community.”