Paragus IT to Hold Technology Recycling Drive to Benefit Dakin Humane Society

HADLEY — Earth Day is right around the corner. For individuals and companies looking to get rid of their old computer equipment and do some good, Paragus IT will host a technology recycling drive on Friday, April 21 to promote sustainability and benefit Dakin Humane Society.

Paragus will take old, unwanted computers, laptops, printers, and other equipment and prepare them for reuse or make sure they’re properly disposed of. In exchange, Paragus will collect $5 per piece of equipment, all of which will benefit Dakin Humane Society.

“We’ve done this drive successfully in the past, and it’s a great opportunity for local businesses and individuals to recycle their old technology while supporting a good cause,” Paragus IT Marketing coordinator Jackie Deiana said. “Earth Day is a time when we all come together to do our part to protect our planet and its creatures.”

On April 21, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., those looking to recycle equipment have two choices of drop-off sites: Paragus IT at 122 Russell St. in Hadley or Dakin Humane Society at 171 Union St. in Springfield. Paragus has also partnered with the Lexington Group, which has offered its vehicles and services for pick-up from local businesses. A minimum of five pieces of equipment and a minimum $50 donation are required for pick-up. Interested businesses can contact Jackie Deiana at [email protected] or (413) 343-1104 to reserve a spot.