Top Banner

Daily News

Park Square Realty Turns 35 

By 202


WESTFIELD — Park Square Realty is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Park Square is an independent real estate company serving Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. It handles residential, commercial, and land sales along with residential rentals. The company notably closed more than $121 million in sales volume last year.  

Park Square Reality was founded in 1987 by Carolyn Coughlen, Kate Cheever, and Jeanne Mitchell with one office on Elm Street in Westfield and a few Realtor associates. The company was purchased by Coughlen’s son, Ted Cassell, in 2001. In 2002, Park Square opened its second location with the hiring of Barry Boccasile as manager and director of growth and development. Since that time, Park Square Realty now has two offices; one in Westfield, the other in West Springfield; and now has 56 agents, a number that keeps increasing.  

Tags:

Related Posts

Be a Guest of BusinessWest at Thursday’s Blue Sox Game

By

Free Small Business Legal Clinic Now Accepting Applications

By

Community Foundation Gives $341,000 to Date Through Innovation Grant Program

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis