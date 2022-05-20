Park Square Realty Turns 35 





WESTFIELD — Park Square Realty is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Park Square is an independent real estate company serving Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. It handles residential, commercial, and land sales along with residential rentals. The company notably closed more than $121 million in sales volume last year.

Park Square Reality was founded in 1987 by Carolyn Coughlen, Kate Cheever, and Jeanne Mitchell with one office on Elm Street in Westfield and a few Realtor associates. The company was purchased by Coughlen’s son, Ted Cassell, in 2001. In 2002, Park Square opened its second location with the hiring of Barry Boccasile as manager and director of growth and development. Since that time, Park Square Realty now has two offices; one in Westfield, the other in West Springfield; and now has 56 agents, a number that keeps increasing.