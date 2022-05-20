Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Two New Firm Members 

DALTON — Berkshire Money Management has welcomed two new members to its team. Angela Elzner joins the firm as a paraplanner in the financial planning department, and Kyle Lyman steps into the role of financial associate.

Before joining the Berkshire Money Management team, Elzner gained experience serving clients at Wellesley Financial (later known as the Bullfinch Group) and Greylock Investment Group. While at Greylock, she obtained a securities license. Elzner attended MCLA, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. In her role as a paraplanner, Elzner will expand Berkshire Money Management’s capacity to serve its clients and help to improve the financial planning process.

After graduating from Bryant University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Lyman gained experience at the Bullfinch Group and MDS Wealth Advisors. In his new role as financial associate, he will support the financial advising team in their efforts to provide clients with quality service as he works toward becoming a licensed investment advisor.