Patrick Arguin Appointed CEO of Lathrop Community

NORTHAMPTON — Lathrop Community announced the appointment of Patrick Arguin as its new CEO.

Arguin brings nearly 20 years of professional experience, starting his career as a physical therapist and then working for many years as a nursing-home administrator (NHA). His most recent position was NHA for Mary’s Meadow at Providence Place in Holyoke, which provides both short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing. Under Arguin’s leadership, that community achieved high-performing recognition in support categories, effective staffing, and best practices in resident safety. He was responsible for various aspects of the community, including managing staff, organizational finances and budgets, reporting to the board, and upholding the quality of service and attention to residents.

“I’m excited for this next step in my professional journey and to work alongside a talented team to best support the needs of residents at Lathrop,” Arguin said, adding that, although his background has been in skilled-nursing communities, his philosophy, approach, and skillset will transfer quickly to the campus.

“Patrick’s colleagues presented glowing endorsement of his character and work,” added Chuck Johnson, board chair. “We believe his background and education will serve well as the community looks toward the future.”

Arguin, who has a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy and an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, officially joined the community on Nov. 27.

“Patrick is an engaging, personable, and professional individual with experience and perspective that will benefit Lathrop Community. I’m excited to work with him and pleased that he has accepted the position of CEO,” said Amy Harrison, interim CEO and CFO of the Kendal Corp. “His dedication to working with older adults in Massachusetts will allow him to quickly acclimate to Lathrop and residents’ distinct needs and desires.”