Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church Thrift Shop Celebrates First Year

INDIAN ORCHARD — Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Indian Orchard welcomes the community to shop at its thrift shop, celebrating the shop’s one-year anniversary this holiday season. Featuring affordable, curated, high-quality items, the thrift shop is located at 135 Goodwin St. in Indian Orchard, and is open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We believe in the power of community and the joy that comes from giving and receiving. Our thrift shop is not just a place to find incredible deals, but a place where everyone is welcome and the spirit of generosity thrives,” said Tanya Garibian, chair of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church.

In addition to providing a budget-friendly shopping experience, the thrift shop is actively accepting donations. Those with items in good condition are encouraged to contribute to this community-driven initiative, helping to expand the shop’s offerings and make a positive impact on those in need.

By providing a space for residents to discover affordable, gently used items, St. Gregory’s thrift store aims to foster a sense of unity and assistance within the neighborhood.