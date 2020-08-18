Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Awards Scholarships to Children of Labor-union Members

SPRINGFIELD — Six area students were each recently awarded a $1,000 Gerard L. Pellegrini Scholarship to advance their education by the law firm that bears his name, Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley.

The Gerard L. Pellegrini Scholarship is an award that goes to a member of a local union affiliated with the Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation or their spouses or dependents. Applicants were asked to submit their high-school or college transcripts, written recommendations, a recital of their community-service activities, and an essay detailing the importance of the labor movement to their family.

“This has become a significant way for us to commemorate the commitment of the law firm to families of organized labor,” said Earlon Seeley III, partner at the law firm and the grandson of Gerard Pellegrini. “Now more than ever, the labor movement plays a vital role in supporting its members and making a difference in the lives of workers. Gerard was a tireless advocate for worker’s rights and fought on behalf of injured workers for 50 years. As this continues to be our mission today, we created this scholarship in his honor.”

Winners of this year’s awards are Corey Bryant of Springfield, Alexandria Barnard-Davignon of Longmeadow, Anna MacDonnell of Longmeadow, Lindsay Marjanski of South Hadley, Sarah Meunier of South Deerfield, and Taryn Morse of Hatfield.