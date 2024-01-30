Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Names Amara Barbiero Associate Attorney

SPRINGFIELD — The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley (PSRB) announced the appointment of Amara Barbiero as an associate attorney.

Barbiero graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting prior to obtaining her juris doctorate from Western New England University (WNE) School of Law. As a law student, she was awarded the prestigious CALI Award in Workers’ Compensation, given to the highest-scoring student in each law-school class. She also worked as a clinician for the WNE Small Business Clinic in Springfield.

Barbiero spent four years working as a legal assistant in Connecticut before joining PSRB as a law clerk in 2021. That immersion into the practice of law has helped her develop an experience-based sensitivity to issues of equity and justice across diverse communities.

“I am excited to be a part of the PSRB family. The incredible breadth of experience of its attorneys and their team approach to helping injured people makes PSRB the type of firm that’s a perfect fit for me,” she said.

Barbiero is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts and awaits her admission to the bars of Connecticut and New Jersey.

“We’re thrilled to have Amara in the firm. She is bright, enthusiastic, and possesses excellent people skills. She’s a terrific addition to PSRB,” Managing Partner Charles Casartello Jr. said.