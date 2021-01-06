People’s Choice: Young Woman of Impact Nomination Form
With so many individuals doing so much throughout our community, we want to add an additional award this year. We’re accepting nominations for our Young Woman of Impact to be named the night of the event.
**Nominations MUST be submitted by January 12, 2021 at 5:30pm**
Nomination Eligibility:
- Young women who are:
- Creating a positive impact through their strong, inspiring, and motivation driven actions to problem solve in their community.
- Addressing issues that impact more than just themselves.
- Aspiring to be a Woman of Impact.
- Female residents of, in school, or employed in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire county.
- Submitting duplicate identical nominations for a nominee does not increase the chances of the nominee being selected.
- Nominations must be submitted through the online nomination form ONLY.
Notification & Recognition:
- BusinessWest will announce the winners at the 2020 Women of Impact virtual event on January 28, 2021.
Judging Process:
- Nominations can be submitted from January 6, 2021 to January 12, 2021.
- After nominations have been compiled, five nominees that embody strength, intelligence, and courage will be announced on social media (Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter) on January 15th.
- From January 15th through the 27th, we ask our community to select on social media, through likes and impressions, which nominee most ignites inspiration and passion within!