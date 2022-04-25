PeoplesBank Announces New Banking Center in South Windsor, Conn. 

Fresh off its successful launch in the center of West Hartford and the renovation of its Suffield Banking Center, PeoplesBank has announced that it will add to its Connecticut footprint by building a new 2,000-square-foot banking center at 50 Cedar Ave. in South Windsor.

The banking center is expected to be the anchor for other adjacent development that may include a restaurant, coffee and retail shops, and a medical office building.

Designed by Tecton Architects of Hartford, the banking center will feature many of the innovative technologies that PeoplesBank has rolled out at its other new and renovated locations, including two VideoBankerITMs and two EV charging stations. The new banking center will also utilize the bank’s Universal Banker approach, which allows its associates to provide a wide range of banking services to customers.

“With all the recent merger activity, it’s clear that there is a need for more community banking,” said Tom Senecal, president & CEO of PeoplesBank. “As a mutual bank, we cannot be bought or sold. Our profits are not diverted to stockholders but, instead, are reinvested into services to our customers and support for the communities where they live. Our new South Windsor banking center will also be a catalyst for other nearby services, all of which will benefit the community.”

PeoplesBank set an institutional record in 2021 by donating $1.3 million to charitable organizations that focus on food insecurity, housing, and literacy in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Further, PeoplesBank’s associates volunteer thousands of hours per year, and 74 of them have served on 54 nonprofit boards.

The new South Windsor Banking Center is expected to be open in early December, 2022.