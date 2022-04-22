PeoplesBank Celebrates Spring and Earth Day with Annual Garden Giveaways 





HOLYOKE — The arrival of spring means sunshine, warmer weather and … the annual Earth Day (today) tomato plants and garden seeds giveaways hosted by PeoplesBank at four of their banking centers. This year, each banking center will also be giving away kids gardening kits. All giveaways are while supplies last.

Gardening enthusiasts can also register to win gift certificates to Dickinson Farms, Rooted Flowers, and Arethusa Farm Café.

PeoplesBank will give away tomato plants, garden seed packets, and kids gardening kits starting at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Massachusetts Locations

1866 Northampton St., Holyoke

56 Amity St., Amherst

Connecticut Locations

102 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

30 Bridge St., Suffield

The events are open to the public. Seed and plant quantities are limited, will be distributed only while supplies last and only at the designated PeoplesBank offices.

For more information on getting your garden growing, please visit the bank’s Gardening Tips page.