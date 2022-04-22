PeoplesBank Celebrates Spring and Earth Day with Annual Garden Giveaways
HOLYOKE — The arrival of spring means sunshine, warmer weather and … the annual Earth Day (today) tomato plants and garden seeds giveaways hosted by PeoplesBank at four of their banking centers. This year, each banking center will also be giving away kids gardening kits. All giveaways are while supplies last.
Gardening enthusiasts can also register to win gift certificates to Dickinson Farms, Rooted Flowers, and Arethusa Farm Café.
PeoplesBank will give away tomato plants, garden seed packets, and kids gardening kits starting at 10 a.m. at the following locations:
Massachusetts Locations
1866 Northampton St., Holyoke
56 Amity St., Amherst
Connecticut Locations
102 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
30 Bridge St., Suffield
The events are open to the public. Seed and plant quantities are limited, will be distributed only while supplies last and only at the designated PeoplesBank offices.
For more information on getting your garden growing, please visit the bank’s Gardening Tips page.