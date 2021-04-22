PeoplesBank Celebrates Spring and Earth Day with Annual Garden Giveaways

HOLYOKE — The arrival of spring means sunshine, warmer weather and, of course, the annual Earth Day tomato plants and garden seeds giveaways hosted by PeoplesBank at four of its banking centers today. Gardening enthusiasts can also register to win one of five $50 gift certificates to Dickinson Farms in Granby.

The bank will give away tomato plants and garden seed packets starting at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

• 300 King St., Northampton;

• 547 Memorial Ave., West Springfield;

• 1936 Memorial Dr., Chicopee; and

• 1 Turkey Hills Road, East Granby Connecticut

The events are open to the public. Seed and plant quantities are limited, will be distributed only while supplies last and only at the designated PeoplesBank offices.